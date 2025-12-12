Super Mario Galaxy Rosalina’s Storybook Replica Is In Stock With a 30% Off Deal

During a Nintendo Direct presentation a few months back, Nintendo revealed that a real-world version of Rosalina’s Storybook from Super Mario Galaxy would be published by Dark Horse Books. Naturally, fans went nuts for it and it quickly sold out on Amazon. The good news is that they’re back and can be ordered for only $17.49 (30% off) at the moment – though they are selling quickly.

The deal is unlikely to last for long, but restocks are expected if they sell out. You can also find the book here Barnes & Noble with faster shipping or pickup. If you have a Super Mario fan on your gift list then you’ll want to secure one of these sooner rather than later. As you’ll see below, it’s definitely the kind of book that they’ll treasure and want to proudly display.

As the name suggests, Rosalina’s Storybook provides an in-depth backstory for Rosalina in Super Mario Galaxy. It’s a melancholic story that tells the tale of a young girl and a small Luma star child who are traveling across the cosmos in a rusted spaceship in an attempt to find the Luma’s mother. The real-life book will tell the story that’s presented in the game across 112 pages, complete with the same artwork. So, it’s basically a gorgeous and extremely cozy replica that you can interact with – preferably with a cup of tea or cocoa.

On the subject of Super Mario Galaxy, fans are likely aware that Nintendo and Illumination will make the game the inspiration for their next film following the massive success of The Super Mario Bros Movie. At this point, the film is slated for release in April 2026, and you can get a taste of what to expect via the teaser trailer.