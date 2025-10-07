The 1997 Spawn Movie 4K Blu-ray Is Shipping Now With a Deal

The upcoming Spawn movie tentatively titled King Spawn has been gestating for years now with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Todd McFarlane spoke to Comicbook about the film a year ago, and it seemed significant progress was being made, but it’s been crickets since then. On the plus side, fans are about to get a limited edition 4K Blu-ray / Dolby Vision restoration of the original, 1997 Spawn film from Arrow Video that includes tons of bonus features. In fact, it will be on your doorstep in a matter of days as it is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon with a 36% discount ($31.99).

A full breakdown of the extensive list of special features is available on the product page, but note that it includes 4K restorations of both the Director’s Cut and the Theatrical Cut of the film along with new special features like a full interview with star Michael Jai White that was conducted specifically for this release. It will also come with an Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by John Torrani, a reversible sleeve featuring two artwork options, and a double-sided foldout poster.

1997 Spawn 4K Blu-ray

Limited Edition Spawn 4K Blu-ray / Arrives October 7th order on Amazon

These 4K restorations are coming directly from the original camera negatives, so the quality should be as high as is realistically possible. That said, you can preview the updates via our exclusive trailer. It looks fantastic, and should be a fun addition to your watchlist for Halloween this year.

