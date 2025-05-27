PlayStation Announces Some Surprisingly Cheap PS5 Bundles

Today, PlayStation laid out its plans for the month of June, including the new free PS Plus games and Days of Play celebration for 2025. Along with the new additions for PS Plus subscribers, PlayStation is offering up a few good deals for all gamers this month. This includes a few pretty impressive bundles for the PS5 console and accessories that make up some of the best deals we’ve seen yet. For gamers looking to add a PS5 to their console collection, this latest PS5 bundle is not to be missed.

As part of Days of Play 2025, gamers can snag discount bundles. This includes a brand-new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 console bundle for the PS5, along with deals on several PS5 accessories. But the bundle is definitely the big highlight here, giving gamers a great discount on a PS5 console along with the latest Call of Duty. The bundle deal, along with other discounts for the Days of Play celebration, begins on May 28th and runs through June 11th. Given the fact that many consoles are increasing in price lately due to tariffs and other market factors, seeing a discount is a rare opportunity indeed.

PS5 Console and Accessory Deals for PlayStation Days of Play

The shiny new PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Bundle will be available in the U.S. and Canada. Gamers can snag a digital edition PS5 along with the standard edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 starting at $399.99 USD / $509.99 CAD. Normally, a digital edition PS5 starts at $449.99, with the disc version running $499.99. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 typically costs around $69.99 for the Standard Edition. That makes this bundle quite a solid deal, bringing the combo for the console and game well below the price of a console alone!

Meanwhile, for those who prefer upgrading to the PS5 Pro, that will be discounted $50 USD off in the U.S. For those outside of the U.S. and Canada, select regions such as Europe and Asia can get a discount on the Digital Edition PlayStation 5 console, with prices starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980. The PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 bundle is definitely the standout deal here, but these other discounts are great for those outside the U.S. or who don’t need a copy of the latest CoD.

For those who already have a PS5 console but might still want to upgrade their accessory game, there’s also a few solid accessory deals. It looks like the discounts are primarily available in the U.S. as of now, and are as follows:

$50 USD off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

Various discounts on PS5 games, including Astro Bot, MLB The Show 25, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures.

If you need a second DualSense to hit up multiplayer games or want to check out the VR situation for PlayStation, now is a great time to grab to stock up on PS5 accessories. The discounts are available directly from Direct.PlayStation.Com or at “participating local retailers.”