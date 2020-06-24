700-Page Masters of the Universe Book Covers All of the Toys

Dark Horse has been cranking out some amazing video game art books lately, but they're shifting gears with The Toys of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. It looks like they really went above and beyond with this one.

The Toys of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe from "Pixel Dan" Eardley and Val Staples is a massive 712-page hardcover tome that includes "in-depth overviews of every item in several complete toy lines, including: 1982's Masters of the Universe, 1985's Princess of Power, 1989's He-Man, 2002's Masters of the Universe relaunch, and 2008's Masters of the Universe Classics". It also features interviews and designer commentary from the toy creators.

If you grew up with these toys, this book will be bursting with nostalgia. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $59.99 with shipping slated for November 24th. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Odds are that a discount will happen, so you'll be covered when it does. Now, prepare to have your mind blown with THIS...

Super7's supermassive 36" x 48" Masters of the Universe Snake Mountain Playset is the largest MotU playset ever and fan's dream come true. The first batch of pre-orders launched last year, but you can still order one right here at Entertainment Earth where it runs for the standard $599.99 plus shipping costs - which will be significant. The next batch is slated to ship in October. Features of the set are outlined below.

The Masters of the Universe Classics Snake Mountain Playset measures a whopping 36-inches high and 48-inches wide when opened. Features include: "demon with moveable jaw, narrow bridge of red hot lava falls, functioning trap door, real chains to shackle Skeletor's enemies, break-away wall secret entrance, Skeletor's table and bone throne, and Horrifying dungeon creatures."

