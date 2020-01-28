Dark Horse Announces The Art of The Last of Us Part 2 Deluxe Edition

Dark Horse Books, alongside developers at Naughty Dog, has created a lovely art book for the highly anticipated video game The Last of Us Part II, and while that fact alongside the cover and some few scarce details about the art book have been known, Dark Horse has officially announced that there will be a deluxe edition of the art book that features a new cover as well as a piece of art to boot.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition is, as advertised, the standard art book with a few special bells and whistles. The 200-page art book with developer commentary is a given with this deluxe edition, of course, but it also features an exclusive cover, lovely slipcase, and a special lithograph featuring The Last of Us Part II art. You can check out all of the above, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what the full deluxe edition looks like, lithograph included:

And here’s a good look at the striking cover for the book — not the slipcase, mind, but the art book itself:

What do you think of the deluxe edition art book? Are you still excited to pick up The Last of Us Part II when it releases in May? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming.

Here’s how PlayStation describes the upcoming exclusive on its digital storefront:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on May 29th for PlayStation 4. The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition and standard edition both are set to launch on June 16th for $89.99 and $39.99, respectively. Both standard and deluxe editions are currently available to pre-order on Amazon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.