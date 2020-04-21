Wireless TurboGrafx-16 Mini Controllers Also Work With the Nintendo Switch

Konami's TurboGrafx-16 Mini, PC Engine Mini, and CoreGrafx Mini lineup was originally slated for release in March, but the shipment of consoles came to a halt thanks to the coronavirus. Pre-orders for the TurboGrafx-16 Mini console are still being accepted on Amazon for the standard $99.99, but, at the time of writing, it has a placeholder date for shipping. However, if you own a Nintendo Switch you can still get that nostalgic TurboGrafx-16 vibe with a new series of wireless controllers from 8Bitdo.

The 8Bitdo controllers come in three flavors - all of which are compatible with the TurboGrafx-16 Mini, PC Engine Mini, CoreGrafx Mini, and Nintendo Switch. The turbo functionality of the original controller has also been preserved, though it's handled by separate buttons instead of switches. The controllers also includes a USB receiver that plugs into the console or, in the case of the Nintendo Switch, the dock. In other words, the controller will only be compatible with the Nintendo Switch while in docked mode. 8Bitdo notes that the controller will get you 18 hours of play time on a 1-2 hour charge.

Pre-orders for the PCE Core Edition, PCE Edition, and TG16 Edition of the controller are available on Amazon for only $24.99 with shipping slated for May 20th. As you might have guessed from the names, each controller is designed to match the corresponding Mini edition console. Otherwise they are identical.

Regardless of which design you choose, the price is pretty fantastic - especially since 8bitdo has a reputation for making solid controllers. That having been said, if you own a Nintendo Switch and you're looking for something top notch from them, we highly recommend the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+, which is available here on Amazon for $49.96.

