Amazon Drops a One-Day Data Storage Sale From Seagate, Western Digital, and More
Amazon's Holiday Dash sales event has been dropping Black Friday-style sales all month long, and they have a big one going on data storage from Seagate, Western Digital, Crucial, Lexar, PNY, and more that drops prices by as much as 46%. This includes everything from huge 16TB external drives to microSD cards and flash drives.
You can shop Amazon's data storage sale right here until the end of the day today, November 10th. We've picked out a handful of the standout deals from the sale below. Note that the microSD cards are great for the Nintendo Switch.
- PNY 128GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC (24% off)
- Lexar High-Performance 633x 256GB MicroSDXC (15% off)
- PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 MicroSDXC (19% off)
- PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC (25% off)
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External Hard Drive HDD (8% off)
- Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD (20% off)
- Toshiba (HDTC920XK3AA) Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive - 20% off
- PNY 128GB Turbo Attaché 3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive - 46% off
- Seagate FireCuda 120 SSD 2TB Internal Solid State Drive - 23% off
The list above is only a handful of the deals that are available in the sale, so head on over to Amazon before the clock strikes midnight to see if there's anything else you need. You can shop all of Amazon's Holiday Dash deals right here.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.