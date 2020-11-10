Amazon Drops a One-Day Data Storage Sale From Seagate, Western Digital, and More

Amazon's Holiday Dash sales event has been dropping Black Friday-style sales all month long, and they have a big one going on data storage from Seagate, Western Digital, Crucial, Lexar, PNY, and more that drops prices by as much as 46%. This includes everything from huge 16TB external drives to microSD cards and flash drives.

You can shop Amazon's data storage sale right here until the end of the day today, November 10th. We've picked out a handful of the standout deals from the sale below. Note that the microSD cards are great for the Nintendo Switch.

The list above is only a handful of the deals that are available in the sale, so head on over to Amazon before the clock strikes midnight to see if there's anything else you need. You can shop all of Amazon's Holiday Dash deals right here.

