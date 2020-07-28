Amazon Drops a Huge One-Day Board Game and Trading Card Sale

If you're a fan of board games and trading card games like Magic the Gathering, Christmas in July has just come in the nick of time. Amazon is running a big sale that includes dozens of top titles at all-time low prices. The only problem is that you need to take advantage of it by the end of the day today, July 28th.

You can browse through the entire Amazon board game sale right here while it lasts. We've picked out a handful of highlights from the sale below to get you started:

Again, the games listed above are a fraction of what's eligible for the sale, so head on over to Amazon to shop the entire sale before the day ends.

On a related note, a new Dungeons & Dragons cooperative board game debuted recently from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast that's designed as a fun and fast way for new players to explore the world of D&D. Players can choose and customize their characters before traveling together through the lands of Neverwinter where they will slay their way up to a boss monster that's terrorizing the realm. You can even choose which monster your party will face - Felbris (Beholder), Orn (Fire Giant), Deathsleep (Green Dragon) or The Kraken. Adventure Begins players will also get a taste of what it's like to be a Dungeon Master, with the role passing from player to player with each turn (2-4 players).

With the popularity of Dungeons & Dragons skyrocketing in recent years, we've seen more material that's focused on entry-level players. The Adventure Begins board game is ideal in that respect, as it bridges the gap between board games and the full Dungeons & Dragons RPG experience. If you want to give it a shot, pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99. You can also grab it here on Amazon with a release date slated for October 1st.

