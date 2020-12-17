Amazon Drops a Last Minute MicroSD Sale for Nintendo Switch Owners
If you need to upgrade your storage for the Nintendo Switch, or you are giving a Nintendo Switch as a gift, you should check out the one-day sale that Amazon is running on microSDXC cards. It includes options ranging from 200GB to 512GB from SanDisk, PNY, and Lexar with prices that are at all-time low levels.
You can shop Amazon's digital storage sale right here until the end of the day today, December 17th. We've picked out a handful of standout deals from the sale below that are ideal for the Nintendo Switch.
- PNY 128GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 microSDXC - $17.99 (18% off)
- SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC - $23.99 (31% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC - $26.59 (45% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC - $59.99 (67% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC - $42.99 (22% off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC - $79.99 (60% off)
If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, the meager amount of onboard storage means that a microSD upgrade is essential. A 128GB is sufficient, but you'll appreciate something in the 200GB+ range before you know it.
Amazon loves a good Gold Box data storage sale, but this might be the last one we see before Christmas. Jump on it while you can.
