Amazon Drops a Last Minute MicroSD Sale for Nintendo Switch Owners

If you need to upgrade your storage for the Nintendo Switch, or you are giving a Nintendo Switch as a gift, you should check out the one-day sale that Amazon is running on microSDXC cards. It includes options ranging from 200GB to 512GB from SanDisk, PNY, and Lexar with prices that are at all-time low levels.

You can shop Amazon's digital storage sale right here until the end of the day today, December 17th. We've picked out a handful of standout deals from the sale below that are ideal for the Nintendo Switch.

If you're new to the Nintendo Switch, the meager amount of onboard storage means that a microSD upgrade is essential. A 128GB is sufficient, but you'll appreciate something in the 200GB+ range before you know it.

Amazon loves a good Gold Box data storage sale, but this might be the last one we see before Christmas. Jump on it while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.