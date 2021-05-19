Amazon Offers Echo Dot and 1-Month of Unlimited Music For Less Than $10

Amazon has brought back a very popular deal that bundles an Echo Dot with 1-month of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming. At the time of writing, Amazon Prime members can get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for only 99 cents with the purchase of 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for a total cost of $9.98.

Note that the subscription will auto renew at $8.99 for Prime members unless you cancel before the subscription ends, which is easy to do. Current subscribers aren’t eligible according to the terms and conditions bit might work if you’re willing to try unsubscribing first. You can grab the deal right here on Amazon while it lasts.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers ad-free access to over 90 million songs in HD. It also offers access to podcasts and the ability to listen to music offline. An Echo Dot and 1-month of Amazon Music Unlimited run around $50 under ordinary circumstances, so this is a pretty fantastic deal. It’s also a sale that we usually see around the holidays, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

Head on over to Amazon’s deal page for more of the discounts they have going on for Alexa-enabled devices.