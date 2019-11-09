Amazon Launches a Big One-Day Toy Sale on Dolls and Plush

Until the end of the day today, November 9th, you can save a ton of money on plush toys and dolls thanks to this Amazon Gold Box holiday sale. It’s an absolute gold mine for holiday gifts. You can shop the entire sale right here until the clock strikes midnight, but we’ve picked out a few gems to help get you started…

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot more toys where this came from, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all. Again, the deals are only good until the end of the day today, November 9th, or while supplies last.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.