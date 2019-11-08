Amazon Launches a Big One-Day Deal on Nerf Blasters

Amazon is running another classic one-day deal on Nerf blasters and accessories until the end of the day today, November 8th. Like previous sales, it includes massive discounts on many of the most popular blasters, though this particular deal is the first to include items from the recently released Fortnite lineup (side note, the exclusive new Fortnite TS-R blaster is also in stock).

You can shop the Amazon’s entire Nerf sale right here until the clock strikes midnight (or supplies run out). To help get you started, we’ve picked a few of our favorite deals below.

On a related note, the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 was recently released and it’s ready to become the ultimate weapon in your Nerf arsenal. It’s a fully motorized, rotating barrel minigun that comes with a monster 50-dart drum that appears to be the largest that Nerf has ever produced. At the time of writing, you can order one here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $74.99 (25% off).

