LEGO Launches Happy Plants

Look at these adorable little Happy Plants from LEGO. Do you know why they’re so happy? Because they won’t be your next houseplant victim. Just build them once and they’ll be happy forever. The Happy Plants (10349) 2-pack is the latest entry into the LEGO Botanical Collection alongside the gorgeous Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree (10348). Both are available to pre-order now via the links below with a release date set for June 1st.

Happy Plants (10349) / 217 Pieces / $22.99: See at LEGO: The set is inspired by a baby dracaena plant and a baby pilea plant and includes a yellow plant pot and a blue plant pot with smiling, cartoon faces. The pots are interchangeable, so you can decide which plant looks best with which pot.

Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree (10348) / 474 Pieces / $59.99: See at LEGO: "Symbols of peace and balance, red maple bonsai trees are believed to bring good luck and prosperity."

(10348) / 474 Pieces / $59.99: See at LEGO: “Symbols of peace and balance, red maple bonsai trees are believed to bring good luck and prosperity.” You can check out more sets in the Botanical Collection right here at LEGO.

In other LEGO news, The Lord of the Rings: The Shire #10354 set is now available here at the LEGO Shop priced at $269.99. It includes 2017 pieces and 9 Minifigures: Bilbo Baggins, Frodo, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry and Pippin (with interchangeable heads to recreate the dragon firework scene), Rosie, Samwise and Gandalf the Grey.

The set is inspired by the Peter Jackson films, mostly taking its inspiration from Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday celebration from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Naturally, the diorama is loaded with features and nods to the films, which includes a detailed interior and interactive elements like the ability to transform a burning letter into The One Ring and make Bilbo vanish with a turn of a dial. You’ll also find Gandalf’s horse and cart, fireworks, a firework dragon figure, the Party Tree, a party pavilion, and Bilbo’s book, which can be displayed open or closed.