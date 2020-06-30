Amazon's Huge One-Day Storage Sale is On for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC
Amazon loves a good sale on digital storage products, and they're back at it today with a big one that includes products from both SanDisk and Western Digital. If you're looking for microSD cards for your Nintendo Switch, smartphone, camera, etc - you've come to the right place. There are also several external HDD and SSD options for gamers that are compatible with the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
You can shop the entire Amazon storage sale right here until the end of the day today, June 30th. We've picked out some highlights from the sale below to get you started:
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - $15.99 (36% off)
- SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - $22.35 (36% off)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card - $31.99 (29% off)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card - $47.99 (24% off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card - $279.99 (30% off)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD - $135.79 (10% off)
- WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive - Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac - $99.99 (33% off)
- WD_Black 500GB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD - Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac - $123.99 (31% off)
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.