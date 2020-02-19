Amazon’s One-Day Sale on Hasbro Board Games, Toys, and Nerf Blasters is Live

Every so often, Amazon drops a big one-day Hasbro sale that includes a smorgasbord of board games, action figures, Nerf blasters and more. Today is one of those rare opportunites to score some fun items super cheap.
You can shop the entire Amazon sale right here until the end of the day today February 19th. There’s a little bit of everything in there, but we’ve picked out some of our favorite items below (broken down by category) to help you decide:
Board Games:
- Guess Who – $7.55
- Monopoly Deal – $4.99
- Yahtzee – $5.99
- Connect 4 – $7.99
- Battleship – $10.99
- DropMix Music Gaming System – $33.99
- Clue Downton Abbey – $13.99
Toys and Action Figures:
- Star Wars The Black Series Chewbacca & C-3PO (Amazon Exclusive) – $34.99
- Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-S26 Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce 3 Pack (Amazon Exclusive) – $34.99
- Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary Legends Series 6″-Scale Vintage Comic-Inspired Iron Man – $12.99
- Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series Star-Lord 12″-Scale Super Hero Action Figure – $6.99
- Frozen Disney Elsa, Anna, & Olaf Deluxe Fashion Doll Set (Amazon Exclusive) – $41.99
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection 6-Inch Dino Charge Red Ranger Collectible Action Figure – $10.99
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection 6″ S.P.D. Shadow Ranger Collectible Action Figure – $10.99
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection 6″ Beast Morphers Blue Ranger Collectible Action Figure – $13.99
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Ultimate Collection (Amazon Exclusive) – $99.99
- Play-Doh Modeling Compound 24-Pack Case of Colors (Amazon Exclusive) – $13.99
Nerf:
- Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster (Amazon Exclusive) – $34.99
- Nerf Fortnite TS-R Blaster & Llama Targets – $29.99
- Official Nerf Tactical Vest N-Strike Elite Series (Amazon Exclusive) – $16.99
- Nerf Doomlands The Judge Toy Blaster – $39.99
