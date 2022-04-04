Amazon Toy and Board Game Sales: Marvel, Nerf, Disney, B2G1 Free and More

Today, April 4th, is a great day for deals on toys and board games because Amazon has two big sales cooking. The first is a one-day deal that offers discounts on toys and board games from Marvel, Nerf, Disney and more. The second sale is a buy 2, get 1 free offer that is particularly good for board games, card games, and video games.

You can shop Amazon’s buy 2, get 1 free sale right here. Note that you can find the board game deals under the “toy” category, and that you can mix and match with anything in the sale to earn your freebie. This includes video games, books, and more. The sale will likely run over several days, and items will be added and removed over that time. Some current highlights from the sale include:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop the entire one-day toys and games sale here on Amazon until the end of the day today, April 4th. Some highlights from the sale include: