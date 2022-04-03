Amazon’s Buy 2, Get 1 Sale Features a Lot of New Video Games

Gaming can be a pretty expensive hobby, and the costs can quickly stack up, whether you own a PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, Amazon is currently hosting a Buy 2, Get 1 free sale, featuring more than 200 games in total. It’s an impressive amount, and it includes several games that just recently released. The most notable inclusion is Elden Ring, with the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions all included in the deal. That alone should be a pretty big selling point! The full list can be found here on Amazon, but some of the most notable inclusions can be found below:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Xbox)



Elden Ring (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4)

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Switch)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Luigi Set (Switch)



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5)

Ori: The Collection (Switch)



Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PS4)



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)



Readers may notice that not all versions of these games are being offered as part of this deal. It’s unclear whether that might change, but some of the games on the list are already selling out, so readers interested in taking advantage of the sale should do so sooner, rather than later. The full list includes a number of games that have been available for months, and even years. As such, sales like this one require a bit of research, in order to get the best possible deal; it’s not worth it to get something as the “free” item if it can be grabbed somewhere else!

There’s often a lot of debate to be had about the price of video games, and how much is too much to pay. Sales like these help fans get games without having to wait for bigger price drops. Hopefully a lot of people will take advantage and grab something fun they’ve been waiting on!

