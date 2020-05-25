Apple Memorial Day Deals Are On: iPad, AirPods, MacBooks and More

Despite recent... setbacks, Memorial Day deals on Apple devices have been going strong in the US, but in many cases, today is your last chance to take advantage of them. That having been said, we've pulled some of the best deals going on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more below.

News that Amazon's Prime Day has been delayed until September also means that this might be your last chance for a big score. The good news is that Amazon is getting back in the game with regard to shipping non-essential items, and retailers like Best Buy have been particularly aggressive with their discounts on Apple gear. Hopefully we'll see more opportunities arise during the summer, but here's what's hot at the moment:

Airpods:

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case ($149.98 - matches an all-time low) - See on Amazon

AirPods With Charging Case ($129.98 - around $1 off an all-time low) - See on Amazon

iPads:

Latest gen iPads are starting at $249.99 for the 32GB model (24% off) and running up to $459.99 (22% off) for 128GB models with Wi-Fi and Cellular. You can find all of those deals here at Best Buy while they last. The only time the price for the base model dropped below $249.99 was for a heartbeat during Black Friday last year, so this is a pretty exceptional deal. Picked one up myself actually. Best Buy has been running the deal for some time, so there's hope it will last beyond Memorial Day.

MacBooks:

Several latest gen MacBook Air models are $50 off here at Best Buy.

Apple Watch:

Apple Watch Series 5 devices are $100 off here at Best Buy. This includes 40mm and 44mm sizes and GPS+Cellular models in several styles.

Additional Memorial Day deals on Apple devices can be found here at Best Buy - including some big discounts on Beats headphones.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.