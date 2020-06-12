New Arcade1Up Cabinets Include X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Ms. Pac-Man, Marvel Pinball, and More

Arcade1Up is expanding their lineup of affordable 3/4-scale arcade cabinets with X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Ms. Pac-Man, Big Buck Hunter (their first light gun cabinet), and Marvel Digital Pinball (the first release in their digital pinball table lineup). Of course, one of the features that makes Arcade1Up cabinets a value is the fact that most of the cabinets include multiple games. Here's the breakdown:

The X-Men vs Street Fighter cabinet also includes Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse.

According to IGN, a crossover Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Superheroes cabinet will be available that includes X-Men vs Street Fighter, Marvel Super-Heroes: War of the Gems, and Marvel Super-Heroes vs. Street Fighter.

The Ms. Pac-Man cabinet also includes Galaxian, Pac-Mania and Pac-Man Plus. Arcade1Up notes that the machine will be available in "other home arcade form factors" at launch and those form factors will "include various iconic BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment titles". Details on those releases will be announced at a later date.

The Big Buck Hunter Pro cabinet also includes Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, Big Buck Safari, and Big Buck Safari Outback

The Marvel Digital Pinball Table will include "up to 10 pre-loaded licensed titles" from Zen Studios.

Pre-orders for the new Arcade1Up machines are expected to go live later this year (sometime in the fall), and you can sign up for notifications directly from the Arcade1Up website. Odds are they will be available here at Walmart, here at GameStop, and here at Best Buy first. Pricing details haven't been announced, but Arcade1Up cabinets have been priced at $500 or less up to this point. The addition of new features like the light guns on Big Buck Hunter, Wi-Fi on NBA Jam, and four-player co-op on TMNT have helped to steadily drive prices up in recent years, but they still make the dream of a home arcade doable on a budget.

Below you'll find a gallery of images featuring the new Arcade1UP lineup.

