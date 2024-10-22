Assassin’s Creed: Shadows Strategy Guide and Art Book Are On Sale

Assassin’s Creed books

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed video games might be aware that a new addition to the series is set to release soon, well – soon-ish. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was supposed to release in November of this year, but was recently pushed back to February of 2025. While that is a pretty big disappointment, Ubisoft has some other drops to prepare you for when the game finally comes.

Ubisoft has paired with publisher Piggyback to bring fans a classic video game guide in standard and Collector’s Edition versions. For only $30, you can pre-order the Standard Edition paperback guide, which boasts 415 pages of information. Or, if you’re the type of fan who wants it all, then then Collector’s Edition is the one for you! Now only $40 (a 10% discount from its original $44.99), this version comes with a premium hardcover and includes an exclusive additional 32-pages.

The books include overviews of all main quests and secondary objectives, a full breakdown of the game’s inventory, and maps that cover all key points of interest and collectibles: landmarks, viewpoints, chests, valuables, loot caches, hideouts, and more.

The Art of Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Deluxe edition)

Both of the above titles are expected to release on February 14th, 2025, alongside the Assassin’s Creed Shadows game. But there is one more Assassin’s Creed book that fans will want to see… The Art of Assassin’s Creed Shadows (39% off – $30.49) Published by Dark Horse Books in conjunction with Ubisoft, the new art book takes you through the creative journey of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and their first foray into feudal Japan. Take a backstage look at the game’s art direction, development details, and more. This is a fantastic collector piece for fans of the long-running series, especially those who are interested in the developmental journey. There’s also a deluxe edition priced at $99.62 that includes a special casing and an art poster.

You can pre-order all three gaming books from Amazon. With their Free Release Day delivery, both gaming guides will arrive on your doorstep on Friday, February 14. The art book will arrive on Tuesday, February 18. You can find them via the links below.