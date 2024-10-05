The Assassin's Creed Shadows delay just got worse. Late last month, Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Shadows was being delayed from its previous release date to February 14, 2025. And considering how important of a release this is for a struggling Ubisoft in bad sorts right now, we aren't surprised it has decided the game needs more time in the oven. What many fail to realize is the implications of this delay don't end with just the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

According to a new report, the delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to delay the whole franchise pipeline. The report in question cites an internal email from Marc-Alexis Côté, an executive producer on the series, which reportedly notes the delay "will also impact the rest of the Assassin's Creed roadmap." What specific games this is, the email doesn't say, but the report mentions one.

The report mentions specifically that the rumored Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake is scheduled to release in November 2025, but this date could now be pushed back to 2026. Ubisoft is also supposedly aiming to release the rumored Assassin's Creed multiplayer game, Assassin's Creed Invictus, in the same window, but this could now be delayed into 2026 as well.

All of this comes from Tom Henderson via Insider Gaming. For those that don't know, Henderson is one of the premier sources in the industry, especially when it comes to Ubisoft. Typically, he is very reliable. Despite this, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not touched the report nor the speculation it has created with any type of comment. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. That said, we don't anticipate this changing as it rarely comments on rumors and speculation.

What is concrete is that Assassin's Creed Shadows won't be out until February 14, 2025 at the earliest. There is a lot riding on this release for Ubisoft who needs a commercial success after Star Wars Outlaws and many of its other recent games have flopped. The delay certainly indicates some reservations that the game is going to be this hugely successful release for the French games maker.