Baby Yoda Is The Ultimate Ugly Christmas Sweater for 2020

As far as ugly Christmas sweaters in 2020 are concerned, look no further than The Child (aka Baby Yoda). The adorable character from the hit Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian is poised to be at the center of holiday gift-giving this year, and that includes two of the best Christmas sweaters on the market. However, you'll want to grab them sooner rather than later.

First up is this official Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda knitted Christmas sweater that features Baby Yoda in the pram front and center with frogs, The Mandalorian helmets, blasters, Christmas trees, and mythosaur emblems scattered throughout. Mando's Mudhorn signets are featured on both arms.

The knitted Baby Yoda Christmas sweater is available to order here at Merchoid in sizes XS to XXXL for $54.99 with all taxes and shipping fees included. However, brisk sales have pushed out the next batch of shipments to December 11th. Reserve one while you can.

Next up is the officially licensed Baby Yoda 3-D Flappy Ugly Christmas Sweater which features symbols from The Mandalorian but goes the extra mile with a plush Baby Yoda hanging out front and center in a pouch. What's more, if you squeeze the Baby Yoda plush, its left hand moves!

The Baby Yoda 3-D Flappy sweater is exclusive to UglyChristmasSweater.com, where it can be ordered here in sizes for men and here in sizes for women ($64.95). Note that the sweater is a limited edition of 5000. The first batch sold out quickly, but was fully restocked at the time of writing. That probably won't last long.

Finally, if you're looking for something a little bit cheaper and uglier, this Baby Yoda sweater at Kohl's will fit the bill. It features a slightly creepy-looking Baby Yoda printed on a sweatshirt. It can be ordered here at Kohl's in sizes S to XXL for $29.74 (15% off).

