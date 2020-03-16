Baby Yoda Leads a Surge in Jigsaw Puzzle Sales on Amazon

With many people heeding the call to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, video games, board games, and movies are a go-to distraction during the downtime. Jigsaw puzzles are another great, super relaxing option, so it’s not surprising that sales have surged on Amazon in the last 24-hours.

At the time of writing, jigsaw puzzles occupy the vast majority of the top 50 spots in Amazon’s Movers and Shakers category for Toys and Games. Many of these puzzles are also creeping up to the top of Amazon’s overall best-sellers in the Toys and Games category alongside classic games like Guess Who?, Jenga, and Uno. One of those puzzles is the Baby Yoda (aka The Child) puzzle based on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. It’s a new release, and can be ordered here for $9.97.

The 500-piece Baby Yoda puzzle features The Mandalorian carrying Baby Yoda off to the Razor Crest. It measures 21.25 x 15 inches when complete, and a poster is included to help solve the puzzle if you get stuck. If you expect to be cooped up for a while and would like a bigger challenge, you can check out Amazon’s best-selling jigsaw puzzles right here. Many of the options include 1000 pieces or more.

LEGO sets are another option, though jigsaw puzzles and classic board games definitely have a price advantage. Still, a lot of the big LEGO sets are live on Amazon right now – including the supermassive 6,020-piece Hogwarts Castle set.

