Here's Where to Get Face Masks With the Best Designs to Suit Your Personality
As states in the U.S. begin to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown, wearing a covering (such as a cloth mask) over the nose and mouth in public will be the least we can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In many states it will be a requirement, and the CDC has provided a set of guidelines for the proper use of these masks - including how to make one yourself.
However, it seems as though wearing masks and other coverings will be a part of our daily lives for the foreseeable future. In fact, it's easy to see how the current situation might make the use of masks common long after the coronavirus crisis has ended. That having been said, you might be interested in picking up masks for long-term use that are stylish or make a personal statement. Fortunately, a lot of retailers have jumped into the mask game recently, so there are plenty of options.
Below you'll find a list of retailers that are producing some of the most fun and unique cloth mask and bandanna designs. The list will updated with new products as they are discovered.
For the most up-to-date news and information regarding the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disney
Perhaps the most popular choice at the moment, Disney's line of reusable cloth face masks feature themes based on our favorite Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar characters - Baby Yoda, R2-D2, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Toy Story, The Hulk to name a few.
What's more, Disney will donating all of the profits from the masks to Medshare (up to $1 million) until September 30th. They are also donating one million cloth face masks for Medshare to distribute to "children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.".
Pre-orders of the masks are available now through shopDisney in 4-packs for $19.99 in small, medium, and large sizes.
Redbubble
The cloth face masks at Redbubble are designed by independent artists and include some examples that really fit the moment. The "I'm Fine" version pictured above is one example. "What a time to be alive" is another. You can shop the entire Redbubble range right here.
Threadless
Masks from Threadless also feature quirky designs from independent artists - and they currently have a massive collection to choose from. You'll definitely find something to match your personality here, and a portion of the proceeds will be going to MedShare (up to $250K). You can shop the entire Threadless collection right here.
RageOn
You'll find some of the weirdest and edgiest face mask designs at RageOn. If you're into giant cats terrorizing the planet with lasers and UFOs, this is the place to get your mask. You can shop RageOn's entire collection right here.
Custom Ink
As the name suggests, Custom Ink offers the option to create your own face mask design. You can check out all of your options right here.
Hot Topic and BoxLunch
Hot Topic and their BoxLunch brand are both selling inexpensive face masks and bandannas - some of which feature pop culture designs from the likes of Friends, Billie Eilish, and more. You can shop the Hot Topic collection here and the BoxLunch collection here.
SuperheroStuff
If you're more of a bandanna person, Superherostuff has a line that includes some fantastic prints featuring DC superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman. There are even designs based on The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, Firefly, and more. You can shop them all here at Superherostuff for only $9.99 each.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.