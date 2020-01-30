This Baby Yoda Life-Size Figure is $5 Million Cheaper Than the Real Thing

After comedian and Scout Trooper actor Adam Pally punched Baby Yoda a little too hard for a scene in the Disney+ Star Wars: The Mandalorian series, creator Jon Favreau informed him that he was punching a puppet that was worth around $5 million. One has to wonder why they didn’t just use, I dunno – a sack of potatoes or something. He was hidden in a bag after all.

It’s too bad that they didn’t have Sideshow Collectibles’ new life-size Baby Yoda (aka The Child) figure on hand, because it looks nearly as good as the hero puppet and it’s $4,999,650 cheaper. Indeed, you can pre-order an incredibly realistic, life-size Baby Yoda figure from Sideshow Collectibles right here for only $350 with shipping slated for August – October 2020. Just look at the detail…

Sideshow Collectibles notes that the figure measures 16.5″ tall and features a tan fabric coat, a silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand, and a plastic and resin build that’s accurate right down to the fuzz on Baby Yoda’s head. This figure is a limited edition, and there is a very good chance that it sells out in pre-order, so reserve one while you can.

On a related note, we’ve seen official The Mandalorian Baby Yoda plush releases from Hasbro, Mattel, and Disney – but the version that’s coming from Bioworld might be the best version of all. That’s because this Baby Yoda plush doubles as a backpack, so you have a practical reason to carry him around everywhere you go.

Details about the dimensions haven’t been revealed, but we want one even if Baby Yoda is too small to carry a laptop. That having been said, pre-orders for the Baby Yoda backpack are live here for only $23.99 with shipping slated for April. That price is in line with the other Baby Yoda plush toys, so this version seems like a steal.

