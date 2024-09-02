Barbie and Ken Dia De Muertos 2024 Dolls Are On Sale Now

Barbie and Ken Dia De Muertos 2024 Dolls

It’s that time of the year again! Mattel’s Día De Muertos Barbie dolls have been hugely popular since they first launched in 2019, and with the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) kicking off on November 1st, it’s time for the 2024 installment. The new Barbie and Ken dolls are available to pre-order now priced at $74.99 each, and everything you need to know can be found below.

This year, Barbie wearing a satiny black dress with a sky-blue ruffled bodice and rose-pink ribbon belt. The design is accentuated by traditional images of bones, flowers, and sugar skulls. There’s also a headpiece that complements her calavera face paint. It’s made of gathered fabric and mimics the shape of marigold petals. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping), here at Walmart, and here on Amazon now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Día De Muertos 2024 Ken doll Ken matches Barbie with a satiny black outfit that features sky blue accent fabric at the collar, cuffs, and pants. Additional details include white ribbon trim along the pants that mimics bone, a sugar skull belt with matching shoes, “embroidered” flowers, bones, and sugar skull accents on the shirt, and a glossy black sombrero set against blue-toned calavera face paint. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping) and here at Walmart.

Will There Be a Ken Sequel to the Barbie Movie?

Barbie director Greta Gerwig recently addressed a possible Ken sequel. Speaking to 60 Minutes, she left the door open a crack by saying: “I mean, the truth is, you know — I guess we’ll see.” Barbie herself, Margot Robbie also chimed in at the prospect of another movie. In an interview with Variety, she threw a little doubt on the idea of a Ken sequel despite the love that fans have for Ryan Gosling in the role:

“It’s funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn’t designed to be a trilogy,” Robbie began. “Everything went into Barbie – and that’s how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one.

She would add, “So I don’t know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don’t know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”