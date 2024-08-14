Barbie: Greta Gerwig Addresses Ken Sequel Possibility

Barbie director Greta Gerwig recently addressed a possible Ken sequel. 60 Minutes caught up with the filmmaker to talk about her whirlwind 2023. In an interview with her screenwriting partner Noah Baumbach, Gerwig reflected on the world’s love affair with Ryan Gosling. In addition, she gave some Barbie fans hope that maybe we’d see Ken again. When asked about the idea of a sequel, Gerwig smiled, “I mean, the truth is, you know — I guess we’ll see.” Now, that could end up being a very demure way to dodge the question. Or, it could be teasing that there are already conversations happening. At any rate, we’re left to ponder the possibilities.

So, Clearly, something is going to have to move Gerwig to make another Barbie. The movie star, Margot Robbie also chimed in at the prospect of another movie. She told Variety that they would have to be a good reason for them to pursue a return trip to Barbie Land.

“It’s funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don’t think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn’t designed to be a trilogy,” Robbie began. “Everything went into Barbie – and that’s how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one.

She would add, “So I don’t know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don’t know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”

Gerwig Really Loved Making Barbie

In another Variety story, Gerwig argued that a script for Barbie 2 would have to really move her. Making that billion dollars at the box office was great. But, the story has to reach a certain level as well. “It’s something that I loved making so much,” Gerwig revealed. “And I loved the world that we built so much and all of the actors and the idea of getting to be with that group of people again is very exciting.”

“My North Star is ‘What do I deeply love? What do I really care about? Like, ‘What’s the story underneath this story?’” Gerwig pondered. “And I think with ‘Barbie,’ the story underneath this story was I loved Barbie. I remember going to Toys R Us and looking at Barbies and I loved their hair. And I loved everything about them and my mom was not sure about it. And I find that’s the story, that’s the generational story…I’m always trying to find those undertows.”

Would you love to see a Ken sequel?