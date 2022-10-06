Batman, Marvel, Black Adam, and More Make Pop Insider's NYCC Pop 20 (Exclusive)

All eyes are on New York Comic Con this week, and to celebrate the fan-favorite event The Pop Insider is revealing their anticipated Pop 20 list, and we've got your exclusive first look! The Pop 20 list collects 20 of the best geeky gifts around, and this year's list includes some beloved properties that will be big hits for gift-givers this year, including DC, Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney, and Stranger Things. It will also feature new games, jewelry, and evergreen picks that are sure to be coveted gifts this year, and you can check out all of the entries starting on the next slide. You can also check out the full list right here.

"2022 is a great year to be a fan, there are so many hot properties and so much new content to geek out over, and our gift guide features more than 200 unique products for fans of just about everything, from Stranger Things to Star Trek," said Pop Insider's Editor-In-Chief Marissa Silva.

"The Pop Insider's fourth annual Holiday Gift Guide is the easiest way to browse for the perfect products for the fans in your life. We've hand-selected creative items that are sure to stun anyone on your shopping list. It features collectibles, games, home goods, and so much more at a variety of price points featuring dozens of popular fandoms," Silva said.

"We are beyond excited to debut our gift guide, including the highly anticipated Pop 20 list of top products, at New York Comic Con. It feels so good to be back in person, interacting with fans and our readers, helping them find the best officially-licensed products out there," Silva said.

You can check out all 20 items starting. on the next slide, and let us know which ones you are most excited about in the comments. You can also talk all things toys and games with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!