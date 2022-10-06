Batman, Marvel, Black Adam, and More Make Pop Insider's NYCC Pop 20 (Exclusive)
All eyes are on New York Comic Con this week, and to celebrate the fan-favorite event The Pop Insider is revealing their anticipated Pop 20 list, and we've got your exclusive first look! The Pop 20 list collects 20 of the best geeky gifts around, and this year's list includes some beloved properties that will be big hits for gift-givers this year, including DC, Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney, and Stranger Things. It will also feature new games, jewelry, and evergreen picks that are sure to be coveted gifts this year, and you can check out all of the entries starting on the next slide. You can also check out the full list right here.
"2022 is a great year to be a fan, there are so many hot properties and so much new content to geek out over, and our gift guide features more than 200 unique products for fans of just about everything, from Stranger Things to Star Trek," said Pop Insider's Editor-In-Chief Marissa Silva.
"The Pop Insider's fourth annual Holiday Gift Guide is the easiest way to browse for the perfect products for the fans in your life. We've hand-selected creative items that are sure to stun anyone on your shopping list. It features collectibles, games, home goods, and so much more at a variety of price points featuring dozens of popular fandoms," Silva said.
"We are beyond excited to debut our gift guide, including the highly anticipated Pop 20 list of top products, at New York Comic Con. It feels so good to be back in person, interacting with fans and our readers, helping them find the best officially-licensed products out there," Silva said.
You can check out all 20 items starting. on the next slide, and let us know which ones you are most excited about in the comments. You can also talk all things toys and games with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Lite-Brite Wall Art
Embrace those inner-child vibes with a super-size, grown-up version of Lite-Brite. Choose from three themed sets: the retro-inspired Pop Wow!, Stranger Things, or Transformers. Each offers a 16-inch square grid that you can fill with the included mini pegs. Then, light up your high-definition creation and display it on the wall or anywhere.
Price: $99.99 Each
Marvel Comics Library: Avengers Vol. 1
Revisit the earliest adventures of Earth's mightiest heroes in this oversized anthology of classic Avengers comics, complete with an original forward written by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Price: $200
EXIT: The Lord of the Rings
One does not simply walk into Mordor plan a game night without an epic Lord of the Rings-themed adventure! Create your own Fellowship and work together to solve puzzles and help Gandolf in this escape-room style game.
Price: $19.95
Jim Lee Black Adam Movie Statue
Based on the upcoming movie Black Adam, this 12-inch PVC statue offers a detailed depiction of the titular antihero. Part of the DC Direct line, the collectible comes in a box featuring Jim Lee's art for the movie and includes a display stand.
Price: $39.99
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection
These detailed, collectible dolls depict Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia as they appear in this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Each of these fierce Wakandan women comes with a battle accessory, too.
Price: $49.99
Casetify x Disney x Pixar Toy Story Collection
Take your tech to infinity and beyond! Pixar lovers can get phone cases, Apple Watch bands, chargers, and other tech accessories featuring their favorite Toy Story characters.
Price: $38 to $82
E.T. 40th Anniversary Elliot and E.T. Pop Moment
E.T., phone Funko! This glow-in-the-dark, diorama-style collectible re-creates one of the most classic movie moments to celebrate 40 years of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
Price: $34.99
Hasbro Selfie Series
You can scan your head and get a 6-inch custom action figure of yourself wearing fan-favorite character costume designs from G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, Marvel, and more. Do we need to say more? Could there be a cooler gift? We think not.
Price: $59.99
Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition
LEGO's newest version of the Hogwarts Express is a treat for wizards and muggles alike. Builders use 5,129 pieces, including 20 minifigures, to re-create four iconic movie moments associated with the train.
Price: $499.99
Little People Ted Lasso Figure Set
Price: $29.99
Marvel's Spider-Man Mug Warmer And Mug
Our caffeine senses are tingling ... Make your mornings a little more *super* with this Spider-Man warmer, which comes with a matching sculpted mug.
Price: $29.95
Neopets Tarot Deck
Neopets were a formative part of any '90s kid's past, and now they're here to tell your future! This tarot deck includes 78 foiled cards featuring Neopian heroes, villains, and inhabitants. It also comes with an in-game item code you can redeem online. (Hurry up and log in, your babies need their daily omelette!)
Price: 49.95
Squishmallows X Pokemon
Just when you thought Pikachu couldn't get any cuter, they go and turn him into a Squishmallow! Catch a super-soft plush version of Gengar, too.
Price: $17.99 Each
Star Trek: The Original Series Phaser Replica
This one's a stunner! Based on Starfleet's standard issue, energy-projecting sidearm from Star Trek: The Original Series, this replica phaser features lights and sounds, three activation modes, and '90s-inspired packaging.
Price: $24.99
Star Wars Candle Collection
The debate is finally over – the best Star Wars trilogy is definitely this trio of candles inspired by a galaxy far, far away. Make your home smell like The Death Star, Endor, or Tatooine!
Price: $132
Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side
Go ahead, embrace the Dark Side. Play as some of the galaxy's biggest bads in this new entry to the Villainous tabletop game series. Utilize allies and defeat heroes as you race to complete your evil objective.
Price: $39.99
Studio Ghibli X Rocklove Spirited Away Necklace And Ring
We'd give all our bath tokens for this matching necklace and ring (sold separately), which depict the mask worn by the mysterious No-Face in Spirited Away. They add a touch of spirit realm style to any outfit.
Price: $85 (Ring) and $99 (Necklace)
The Batman 2022 Die-Cast Metal Batmobile
He is vengeance, and he has a really cool car. Bring home a scaled 1:18 replica of the Batmobile, as seen in The Batman, complete with working lights and opening doors. The iconic ride includes a 3.75-inch, die-cast figure of Robert Pattinson's Batman.
Price: $60
The Hellfire Club Raglan Shirt
This has become the most instantly recognizable pop culture shirt of the year, thanks to Stranger Things 4. We think Eddie Munson would be proud. "Cue Master of Puppets."
Price: $30
Welcome To Jurassic World 38-Shade Palette
Description: Ditch your basic eyeshadow for a palette featuring a bronze dinosaur eye, pressed T. rex skulls, and glittery shades shaped like dinosaur footprints.
Price: $24.98