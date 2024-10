Batman: Resurrection: Sequel to Tim Burton’s ’89 Film Is Available Now With a Deal

New York Times bestselling author John Jackson Miller recently released a sequel to the Tim Burton 1989 Batman film in novel form, and you can experience it now with a discount. Batman: Resurrection, a sequel that’s set between Batman and Batman Returns, was released on October 15th. However, it is currently priced at $22, which is 26% off and an all-time low. You can pick it up from Amazon here. Kindle and Audible versions are also available. A Comicbook exclusive excerpt from the book can be found here.

If you’re interested in continuing the story of Michael Keaton’s Batman, then you don’t want to miss this novel. Miller has also confirmed that a second book is in the works, Batman: Revolution. In Miller’s announcement post he included a tongue-in-cheek reference to one of the Bat’s most famous villains… a question mark to signify the dastardly Riddler! Not much else is known of the plot, but luckily this sequel-to-a-sequel book is currently slated for a Fall 2025 release, so we don’t have too long to wait before the story continues.

What is Batman: Resurrection about?

The book’s synopsis goes as follows: “The Joker is dead, but not forgotten. Gotham City is saved, but it is still not safe. By night, its new symbol of hope, Batman, continues his fight to protect the innocent and the powerless. By day, his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, wonders whether there may someday be a future beyond skulking the city’s rooftops or the cavernous halls of his stately manor alongside the ever-dutiful Alfred Pennyworth.

But even after death, the Clown Prince of Crime’s imprint can be seen in more than just the pavement. Remnants from The Joker’s gang are leading wannabes fascinated by his bizarre mystique on a campaign of arson that threatens the city—even as it serves greedy opportunists, including millionaire Max Shreck. And survivors of exposure to The Joker’s chemical weapon Smylex continue to crowd Gotham City’s main hospital.

To quell the chaos, Batman needs more than his cape and his well-stocked Utility Belt. Bruce Wayne is forced into action, prompting a partnership with a charismatic scientist to help solve the health crisis. But as he works in both the shadows and the light, Bruce finds himself drawn deeper into Gotham City’s turmoil than ever before, fueling his obsession to save the city—an obsession that has already driven a wedge between him and Vicki Vale. The loyal Alfred, who had hoped Bruce’s efforts as Batman could help him find closure, finds the opposite happening. Nightmares begin to prompt Bruce to ask new questions about the climactic events in the cathedral, and investigations by Commissioner Gordon and reporter Alexander Knox into the arsons only amplify his concerns.

Having told the people of Gotham City that they’d earned a rest from crime, Batman finds the forces of evil growing ever more organized—and orchestrated—by a sinister hand behind the scenes. The World’s Greatest Detective must solve the greatest mystery of all: Could The Joker have somehow survived? And could he still have the last laugh against the people of Gotham City?”