Beetlejuice Barbara and Adam Maitland Geeki Tikis Mugs Launch as SDCC 2022 Exclusives

San Diego Comic-Con is back as a live event for 2022, and we're starting to see some exclusives trickle out for the show, which kicks off on July 21st. Entertainment Earth has already launched some of their SDCC 2022 exclusives, and the latest addition will be a hit for fans of Tim Burton's 1988 film Beetlejuice (and a good summer cocktail).

These new Beetlejuice Geeki Tikis mugs are inspired by the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland and the scary face transformations that they used in an attempt to scare the Deetz family away from their home. The mugs hold 19 to 20-ounces of your favorite beverage, and are top-shelf dishwasher and microwave safe.

Pre-orders are for the Beetlejuice tiki mugs are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $27.99 each (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout). Note that mugs are limited editions, and will be sold first at Entertainment Earth Booth #2343. If supplies remain after the show, online orders will be filled and shipped in August 2022. You won't be charged until it ships.

In other Beetlejuice news, it appears that a sequel might actually happen with the help of Brad Pitt's production company Plan B. However, we have the same "I'll believe it when I see it" mindset about the project as composer Danny Elfman. He recently told ComicBook.com:

"I have no idea. I hear rumors just like you've heard," Elfman says. "I ran into Michael Keaton somewhere about seven years ago and he goes, 'So we're doing Beetlejuice 2,' And I go, 'Are we?'"

The writer adds, "And then I didn't hear anything about it again. So I'm from the, I'll believe it when I see it camp, but I know that it's been talked about for quite a while."