The Best Baby Yoda The Mandalorian Plush Are on Sale For Black Friday

We learned some big news about The Child (aka Baby Yoda) in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 13 today, and there are some equally big Black Friday 2020 deals happening on the best Baby Yoda plush toys on the market right now thanks to Disney. In fact, most of their collection of The Mandalorian merch is part of the Black Friday sale. Here's how it works...

Until the end of Black Friday, November 27th, you can score up to 50% off sitewide at shopDisney when you use the bonus 20% off code EXTRA20 at checkout. What's more, you can double down on the discounts by using the code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on orders over $75. This deal applies all things Disney, including most of their Star Wars: The Mandalorian merch. They even made their most coveted Baby Yoda plush toys eligible for the discount. For example, we saved a total of $47.96 on The Child Real Moves Plush and The Child Animatronic Toy with Carrier when both pricey toys were added to our cart with the Black Friday and shipping codes activated.

Below you'll find a breakdown of some of the Baby Yoda plush that are eligible for the discount (these are the first sales we have ever seen on these Baby Yoda toys). Just keep in mind that the deal is only good through Black Friday.

Mattel's The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Real Moves Plush is an 11-inch remote-controlled plush figure that features realistic motions, authentic sounds from the show, and four different play modes. Everything is controlled with a wrist-mounted device that also enables a "Follow Me" mode.

The Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush is available to pre-order here at shopDisney for $69.99 (exclusive) before the Black Friday discount code. You'll also get a free The Mandalorian lithograph with your order.

Hasbro updated their original animatronic Baby Yoda with version that includes a carrier that can be utilized three ways - over the chest as carrier, over the shoulder as a carrier, or as a sleeping blanket for Force naps. It features 25 sound and motion combinations - like adorable giggling and babbling paired with head, ear, and eye movements. It can even take the aforementioned "Force nap" when you lay it down.

You can order one here at shopDisney for $79.99 before the Black Friday discount code.

Disney's 11-inch Baby Yoda plush features a fuzzy look that's in contrast to the more realistic plush offerings from companies like Hasbro and Mattel. It's also super affordable at $20 - and that's before the Black Friday discount code. Order it here at shopDisney.

Finally, this new Baby Yoda plush measures 7.5-inches tall and can be detached from the pram, which features a soft, shiny fabric shell. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $29.99. Again, that's before the Black Friday discount code deal.

