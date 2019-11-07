Best Buy Launches Their Black Friday 2019 TV Deals

Retailers are launching some of their Black Friday deals early to make up for the shorter shopping window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. For example, Best Buy unveiled a big chunk of their plans this morning, and many of the items are already available to purchase with guaranteed Black Friday pricing. Among these items are a whole bunch of massive deals on TVs.

You can shop the entire selection of Best Buy Black Friday TV deals that are active right here. Some of the highlights include:

This is only a fraction of the Black Friday TV deals that are available, so head on over to Best Buy to shop them all. Note that Best Buy has also revealed that a LG 55-inch 4K Smart TV with HDR priced at $299.99 will be their first Daily Doorbuster Deal on November 11th. The following TV deals are on the way for Thanksgiving day:

58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99 (save $280)

Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)

