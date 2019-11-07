Best Buy Launches Black Friday Deals on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and More

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2019 event began this morning with the launch of hundreds of products with guaranteed Black Friday prices. A big chunk of these products are from Apple. In fact, we’re seeing all-time low prices on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more.

You can shop all of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals on Apple products right here, and we’ve highlighted some of the gems from the sale below. Note that some of the deals require a Best Buy membership, which is free to join.

You can check out more details on Best Buy’s early Black Friday offerings via our master list. Keep in mind that Best Buy has also unveiled some Thanksgiving Day deals that will include a couple of additional Apple offers:

58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot for $199.99 (save $280)

Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)

Save up to $250 on iPad Pro

Save up to $100 on iPad 10.2″

Save $400-$500 on the Note 10 Series (with qualified activation)

20% off haircare for My Best Buy members

Save $80 on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (sale price: $149.99)

Save $1,000 on Hydrow Connected Rower (sale price: $1199)

