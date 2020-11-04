Blizzard Launches Exclusive World of Warcraft and Overwatch Funko Pops for GearFest

Blizzard's first ever GearFest event launched this week with a range of new and exclusive gaming merch for the 2020 holiday season. These new products include collectibles, exclusive pins, figures, books, apparel, and a lineup of exclusive Funko Pops for World of Warcraft and Overwatch fans.

The exclusive WoW Funko Pops include classic characters like the Demon Hunter Illidan Stormrage, a Murloc, and Lady Sylvanas Windrunner, leader of the forsaken and the Horde. You can order all three Pop figures via the Blizzard links below while they last:

As for Overwatch, Blizzard has released a new Mercy Pop figure variant in Funko's Diamond Collection. As with all Diamond Collection releases, a touch of sparkle is added to the paint job, which really takes Mercy's armor up a notch. You can order that figure here at Blizzard for $14.99.

Images for the World of Warcraft and Overwatch Pop figures can be found in the gallery below. If you're looking for Funko Pop gifts for the holidays, check out our gift guide for 2020.

As for the rest of Blizzard's GearFest lineup, standouts include the World of Warcraft Thrall Premium Statue ($599.99), the Overwatch D.Va Collectible IncrediBuild Wood Model ($129.99), and a wide range of pins and apparel. Overall, the products touch on Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm.

You can shop the entire Blizzard GearFest lineup right here. Note that a second wave of merch is expected to arrive on November 16th. Stay tuned.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.