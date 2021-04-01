Bloodborne: The Board Game Is 27% Off Right Now

Following a highly successful Kickstarter campaign, CMON's board game adaptation of the popular horror RPG video game Bloodborne is now available on Amazon. What's more, the base game is on sale for $79.99, which is 27% off the list price of $109.99. This is an all-time low.

Note that the Chalice Dungeon expansion is also available on Amazon for $75.13 (6% off). The Hunter's Dream expansion is order here for $59.95. The Forsaken Cainhurst Castle is available to pre-order for $59.99 and Forbidden Woods is available to pre-order for the same price. Both are slated to ship in July.

Released in 2015, the Bloodborne video game is set in the Gothic city of Yharnam, which is beset by a plague that turns people into monsters. Throughout the game, players attempt to seek out the source of plague and unravel the city's mysteries.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is a campaign-based action-adventure game where 1-4 players take on the role of Hunters working together to uncover the source of the plague. Along the way they'll have to face off against beasts, monsters and frenzied townsfolk. A collection of detailed miniatures that's included with the game help bring the world to life.

"Featuring unique Trick Weapons, each with various forms and powers, Hunters will have to think quickly and adapt their tactics to overcome the multitude of foes that stand in their way. Learn their behavior, exploit their weaknesses, and strike them down! Featuring unique card-driven combat, luck has little place here. Success or failure will depend on your choices and how you approach each engagement!"

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.