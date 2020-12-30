Here's Where to Get Boba Fett's Slave I Vintage Collection Vehicle

Disney recently completed their ninth and final installment of Mando Mondays merch releases for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. The headliners for the final week included Hasbro's Black Series Force FX Elite Darksaber, The Black Series Boba Fett (Re-Armored) electronic helmet, and the return of the 3.75-inch scale Boba Fett Slave 1 The Vintage Collection vehicle. Once again, the Slave I sold out quickly at most retailers, but you can still get your hands on one for the standard price if you know where to look.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Boba Fett’s Slave 1 Vehicle are still available here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with free shipping in the US. The Vintage Collection Slave I was first released back in February at Toy Fair 2020 but sold out quickly. Here's your second chance to grab it. Details on the set and a full gallery of images can be found below. Note that Entertainment Earth also has the hard-to-find The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) Black Series figure in stock.

One of the big developments for Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ was Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) returning from the dead. The iconic character is even getting a spinoff on Disney Plus entitled The Book of Boba Fett. He's still flying the Slave I in the series, though The Vintage Collection release is based on the ship as it appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It even comes with Han Solo in carbonite.

Additional features include an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory. Naturally, the packaging features original Kenner branding.

You can check out all of the Mando Mondays releases right here via our Mando Mondays master list. The complete Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney Plus.

