Cereal Monster Tiki Mugs Are the Best Tiki Mugs

It probably goes without saying, but if you’re going to own Geeki Tiki Mugs featuring classic cereal monster mascots Count Chocula, Frankenberry, and Boo Berry, you need to devise cocktails that are inspired by the taste of said cereals. These cocktails could be gross, but they could also be amazing.

First thing is first though – you need to own the mugs. Your first opportunity to grab the Cereal Monsters Geeki Tikis 3-Pack will be at San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. However, if you can’t attend the show you can pre-order the 3-Pack right here for $60. Just keep in mind that your order won’t be activated and shipped unless supplies remain after the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Something tells me that these Cereal Monster Geeki Tikis will be popular, so a sell out is possible. Still, it won’t hurt to try your luck with a pre-order. If your order does ship, it is expected to arrive in August 2018. From Entertainment Earth:

“Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry – three of General Mills’ beloved “cereal monsters” – are combined with the unique stylization seen in traditional Tiki culture to create these one-of-a-kind ceramic mugs. Inspired by the cereal line introduced in 1971 and featuring cartoon versions of classic movie monsters, the trio appears in their signature colors and range in size from 18 to 22-ounces.”

The Cereal Monster tiki mugs remind me of another cereal mascot that got a special product release recently. Indeed, Kellogg’s Sugar Smacks / Honey Smacks cereal mascot Dig ‘Em Frog is the latest ad icon to get the Funko Pop treatment!

Interestingly, corporate mascots in Funko’s Ad Icon Pop series tend to be popular – especially when it comes to mascots from our favorite childhood cereals. They also tend do appreciate in value quite nicely, and we expect that Dig ‘Em won’t be any different. That having been said, you can secure your own Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig ‘Em Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for July.

“Mmm! Pop! Vinyl Figures have never tasted so sweet! Salute those delicious breakfast puffs from your childhood with this Pop! as icon release. The Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig Em’ Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.