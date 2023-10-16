Columbia Launches Disney 100th Anniversary Winter Apparel Collection

Columbia Sportswear has released some spectacular Star Wars collections over the last seven years (more on that in a bit), but 2023 is extra special with the Disney mothership celebrating its 100th anniversary. So, it's no surprise that Columbia has unveiled a special-edition collection of Disney gear that includes jackets, fleece, and a bucket hat that will keep the whole family warm during the winter months.

The collection is inspired by vintage Disney artwork and characters from the 1930s, highlighted with pops of silver to honor Disney's platinum anniversary. You'll be toasty thanks to Disney magic...uh, Omni-Heat thermal-reflective technology and mouse ear-style hoods and hats. Note that the ears can actually be tucked away on the jacket, so you don't have to go full-Mickey / Minnie every time you put your hood up.

A full breakdown of the collection can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Prices range from $50-$300, and you can pick them up here at the Columbia website starting today, October 16th. As for Columbia's 2023 Star Wars jacket collection, it's on the way and you can sign up for updates here on the Columbia Star Wars page. We will also bring you the details as soon as we have them. Stay tuned!