Courage the Cowardly Dog Eggplant Funko Pop Is Limited To 5000 Pieces

Early 2000s Cartoon Network had more than a few crazy episodes. If we were going to rank them all, you know that Courage the Cowardly Dog would take a few of those top spots. Entertainment Earth and Funko wanted to shed some love on one of the weirdest and craziest episodes of the animated spooktacular, Season 1 Episode 12, “Journey to the Center of Nowhere”, the one where Courage becomes the Great Eggplant. What’s more, only 5,000 of these exclusive Courage The Great Eggplant Funko Pops will be released.

In an effort to protect Muriel, Courage takes on an army of eggplants by mistakenly wearing an Eggplant costume and taking on the role of their leader. The new Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop revives this version of Courage perfectly, bringing the costumed dog to life. Limited to only 5,000 pieces, if you’re a fan of the Golden Age of Cartoon Network you’ll want to reserve one quickly because a sellout is inevitable. Head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order while you can.

Courage the Cowardly Dog Great Eggplant Funko Pop – 5,000 Piece Limited Edition Order at Entertainment Earth

Courage the Cowardly Dog was kind of terrifying sometimes, even if it was meant for kids. While the “Journey to the Center of Nowhere” did bring us some iconic and bewildering storylines for Courage, Eustace, and Muriel, its eggplant villains might not even crack into the scariest of villains. A few terrifying monsters and baddies have made their way onto Courage and Comicbook’s own Madeline Lapreziosa broke down who she thought were the top 7 scariest right here. According to her, the show “delivers uncanny and terrifying 10-minute stories that still haunt audiences. From zombies to giant bugs to strange humans, the creepiest adversaries Courage and his family confront are bound to appear in your nightmares.”

Listed close to the top in Lapreziosa’s list is Fred, a blonde man with an ear-to-ear smile that I haven’t been able to shake since seeing it in my living room back in 2004. She describes him as “a deranged barber with a “naughty” habit of shaving humans and animals bald.” Hate that. If I created my own ranking, Fred would sit at the very top. Fred’s narration of the entire thing is all said in a soft, eloquent, yet menacing tone, with a voice that will haunt your nightmares. If there’s any villain that truly exemplifies the horror that Courage the Cowardly Dog was capable of, it’s Fred.



