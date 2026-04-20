Mattel Reveals New Looks and Details For First DC Action Figures (And The Price Point Is Perfect)

A new era of DC action figures will begin later this year when Mattel officially takes over the DC Comics toy license from McFarlane Toys, and we’ve previously received a small glimpse of the new toyline. Now we have our best look yet at several new figures from the first wave, and not only do we have characters like Batman, Superman, Joker, and more, but if the reported price point is correct, it’s absolutely perfect.

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The new DC figures are going to be split into two different lines, and the first line that will hit stores is the DC Core line. This line is the Kids line of figures and includes vibrant paint applications and fun action features. This is perfect for all ages, and while it will likely feature less articulation than the Collectors line, the rumored price point is $12.95, and that is a truly fantastic price point (via Preternia). If you’re going to get fans to jump into a new toyline, that price point is a major advantage, especially in a world where $19.99 tends to be the standard.

The DC Core Collection Already Includes Mech Batman, Superman, The Joker, and More

The standard figures in the DC Core Collection will be 6.5 inches and will include the main figure and an assortment of accessories and power effects. The newest up-close looks include The Flash, Batman, Robin, and The Joker, and starting with Flash, you can see how Mattel is targeting classic looks for these characters right off the bat. The Flash is in the classic red and yellow, and you can see behind him that there are several effects that can be used in play and display.

Batman features a lighter blue and grey look, though there is a more modern Bat-Symbol on his chest and a larger utility belt. Like The Flash, he has an assortment of weapons and accessories behind him, and the same is true of Robin. Robin’s look is a mix of comic costumes, but it features the full body red and green costume with a yellow cape and utility belt.

Then there’s The Joker, who might have the best accessories of the first wave. Joker is rocking the purple suit with a yellow vest and green shirt, and the face sculpt feels like a nice mix of modern and classic. Joker also comes with some sort of Joker blaster that has fireable missiles, and you can see more accessories behind the figure. The best inclusion though are the swappable Joker portraits of other DC heroes, including Jokerized faceplates of Flash, Batman, and Robin.

The new line isn’t just going to feature standard versions of DC heroes and villains, and we’ve got a look at two of the more action feature-heavy figures in the line. The first is the DC Core Heat Vision Superman, which has a more New 52-style costume design. The Superman figure has red eyes that go perfectly with the included heat vision blast effect, but there are also two shackles that have Kryptonite chains attached. Then there’s an action feature where Superman will free himself by raising his arms and tearing the chain apart.

The final figure we have details on is the DC Core Mech Suit Batman figure, which features Batman operating a heavy-duty Mech suit with a black, grey, and yellow design. The mech suit stays in the classic color scheme with primarily black and grey and gold accents. The Bat-Symbol features a more yellow tint, and then adds two accents to the main Bat-Symbol for effect. There are also armor pieces on the gauntlets that are part of an action feature, and there’s also a removable helmet.

The figure comes with two gold discs that can be attached to Batman’s gauntlets, and then there’s an action feature that has the figure swing his fist and launch a disc from his gauntlet. It’s not clear if you just swivel the torso to activate the feature or if there’s some sort of button to press, but either way, both discs are able to launch.

The new DC Core line will launch later this year, while the Collectors line will launch in early 2027.

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