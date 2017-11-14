Disney Black Friday Deals Start Now

Disney has launched their first wave of Black Friday sales, promising “up to 50-percent off select Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel toys.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Hundreds of items are currently up for grabs in the sale, and looking over the selection we would say that your best options for true deals are on the clothes and accessories – including some awesomely elaborate Disney princess costumes. Outside of wearables, the sale also includes tons of toys, mugs, action figures, plush toys and more.

You can shop the entire lineup of Disney Black Friday sale items right here, and make sure to use the code FREESHIP at checkout to get free shipping sitewide. That shipping code is good through the end of the day today, November 14th.

If you miss out on today’s round of sales – don’t worry. Disney is planning several rounds of sales throughout the month of November. Round 2 kicks off tomorrow, November 15th. Rounds 3,4 and 5 begin on November 17th, 19th, and 21st respectively.