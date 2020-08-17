New The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions Launch for Halloween

Disney recently launched some fantastic Hocus Pocus and The Haunted Mansion fashions for Halloween 2020, and now Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is getting some new looks from both Disney and Hot Topic. These looks include hoodies, dresses, leggings, shoes, backpacks, and more.

You can shop the new NBX collection at shopDisney right here. Hot Topic's new items can be found here. To help you get started, our favorite pieces are outlined in the links and image gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.