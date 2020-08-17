New The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions Launch for Halloween

By Sean Fallon

Disney recently launched some fantastic Hocus Pocus and The Haunted Mansion fashions for Halloween 2020, and now Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is getting some new looks from both Disney and Hot Topic. These looks include hoodies, dresses, leggings, shoes, backpacks, and more.

You can shop the new NBX collection at shopDisney right here. Hot Topic's new items can be found here. To help you get started, our favorite pieces are outlined in the links and image gallery below.

Oogie Boogie Dress for Women

Jack Skellington Pullover Hoodie for Adults

The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie for Adults

The Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Mouse Ear Headband

Sally Costume Sweater for Women

Sally Leggings for Women

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie & Friends Leggings

The Nightmare Before Christmas Toys Leggings

The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie & Oogie's Boys Lace-Up Sneakers

The Nightmare Before Christmas Pastel Mini Backpack

