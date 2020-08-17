New The Nightmare Before Christmas Fashions Launch for Halloween
Disney recently launched some fantastic Hocus Pocus and The Haunted Mansion fashions for Halloween 2020, and now Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is getting some new looks from both Disney and Hot Topic. These looks include hoodies, dresses, leggings, shoes, backpacks, and more.
You can shop the new NBX collection at shopDisney right here. Hot Topic's new items can be found here. To help you get started, our favorite pieces are outlined in the links and image gallery below.
- Jack Skellington Pullover Hoodie for Adults (Disney - $54.99)
- Oogie Boogie Dress for Women (Disney - $128)
- Sally Leggings for Women (Disney - $39.99)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Minnie Mouse Ear Headband (Disney - $29.99)
- Sally Costume Sweater for Women (Disney - $39.99)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Half Suit and Light-Up Tie for Adults (Disney - $49.99)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Pastel Mini Backpack (Hot Topic - $44.90)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie & Oogie's Boys Lace-Up Sneakers (Hot Topic - $26.32)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie & Friends Leggings - $21.52
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Toys Leggings - $21.52
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Pastel Mini Backpackprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.