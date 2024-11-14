Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Ornaments Are Over 50% Off

The Disney Store has kicked off their Black Friday deals for 2024 and you don’t want to miss it! For those of us who like to prepare for the holidays, Disney’s ornaments are now on sale, and, when using the code MAGIC at checkout, you can score an additional 20% off, bringing the total discount to 50% off or more in most cases.

Available designs range from Disney classics like Sleeping Beauty and Lilo & Stitch to Pixar films like WALL-E. Naturally, there are also plenty of Marvel and Star Wars designs to choose from. There’s a little something for the tree of every fan. We’ve highlighted some of our favorites below, but you can head here to see Disney’s entire collection of ornaments while the sale lasts.

My favorite of the bunch are definitely the Disney Parks inspired ornaments, such as the Space Mountain one and the Constance Hatchaway Haunted Mansion one. Constance Hatchaway is one of the best parts of the Haunted Mansion, and I just love that they combined her hauntingly sad (and maybe violent) story with the spirit of Christmas. Can’t deny that Haunted Mansion fans will love this! I hope Disney sees this and knows that it’s a match made in heaven.

While you’re at it check out the links below for additional Black Friday offers at the Disney Store (items eligible for the bonus Black Friday discount are marked). You can shop all of their early Black Friday deals right here.

