Adorable Lilo & Stitch Tree Topper Gets Huge One Day Deal

Today might be Halloween, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be prepared for holidays of the future! BoxLunch has us covered with at least one of the many things we’ll need. This Disney Lilo & Stitch Bite Tree Topper is extremely adorable, featuring the alien 626 taking a gnawing bite out of the Christmas tree-topper star, something that we know is very in character for the little guy. If you’re the kind of fan to add some Disney magic to the holidays, then this is definitely the item for you.

This tree topper stands at 7 1/2” wide by 8” tall and is made of resin material. Boxlunch’s website states that this is meant for sturdier trees, most likely because the little guy adds a good amount of weight to this star. The tree topper has an original price of $58.90, but with the 31% off sale that BoxLunch is currently running, that price drops down to $40.64 when you use the code BLGIFTS at checkout. Like I said earlier, you’ll have to start preparing for future holidays now if you want to get this item at a discounted price – BoxLunch’s sale ends tonight, October 31st. You can order it at Boxlunch here.

Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake

Lilo & Stitch, in my opinion, is one of Disney’s best 2D animated films, and I think a lot of Disney fans would agree with me, which is why it’s now next in line to get the live-action treatment. After The Lion King’s major live-action success, it makes sense that Disney would do the same for the rest of their beloved animated films. Disney’s definitely aiming to ramp up the hype for this one, having released a sneak peak of Stitch’s look earlier this year at D23. The beloved alien’s look was pretty much loved by most fans, definitely a big difference compared to a different blue alien’s first reactions.

Disney recently announced that the film would release on May 25, 2025. The announcement they posted included a cute video of Stitch running across the screen, a nice second sneak peek at how our computer-generated little alien looks in motion.

