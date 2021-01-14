Disney, Marvel, DC, and Anime Couples Shirts Launch for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day 2021 is right around the corner, and we now have the perfect t-shirts to pair with gifts of LEGO flowers and pink Star Wars Funko Pops. BoxLunch has launched a collection of shirts for couples that feature iconic characters from Disney, Marvel, DC Comics, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dragon Ball Z, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Looney Tunes. The graphics on the shirts combine to form a single romantic scene when side-by-side – like the famous spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp.

You can shop BoxLunch’s entire collection of Valentine’s Day-themed apparel and accessories right here. The couples shirts are priced at $28.80 each, but you’ll notice that that many of the shirts are currently 25% off when you use the code BLGIFTS at checkout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the aforementioned Lady and the Tramp shirts, we’re also loving the Fire Nation design for Avatar: The last Airbender, the DC Comics Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy couples shirts, the Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen couples shirts, and the Robin Hood and Maid Marian couples shirts. You can take a closer look at these designs and more in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Harley Quinn an Poison Ivy Couples Shirts

Lady and the Tramp Couples Shirts

Avatar: The Last Airbender Couples Shirts

Lilo & Stitch Couples Shirts

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen Couples Shirts

Robin Hood and Maid Marian Couples Shirts

SpongeBob and Patrick Couples Shirts