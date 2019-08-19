The Disney Parks Train and Station Gets a Motorized LEGO Set

The latest Disney Parks attraction to get the LEGO treatment is the Disneyland Train and Station, which clocks in at 2925 pieces and features a motorized locomotive that can be controlled via the LEGO Powered Up app. The station also includes several rooms for your new minifigures of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Goofy to hang out in.

The 71044 Disney Train and Station will be available to order right here for $329.99 starting on August 21st for VIPs (becoming a VIP is easy – and free). Everyone else will get a crack at it starting on September 1st. Not cheap, but it looks like this set will be more than worth it. Plus, it’s a lot less expensive than Disneyland tickets in the long run. On that note, this set follows the supermassive Disney World Cinderella Castle LEGO set that was released a few years ago and can still be ordered here. A full list of specs for the Train and Station set are available below.

Includes 5 uniquely decorated LEGO ǀ Disney minifigures with accessories: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Goofy minifigures.

The LEGO ǀ Disney Train and Station includes 16 curved pieces and 4 straight pieces of track, locomotive, tender, passenger car, parlor car and an iconic station building.

Locomotive features a large red fender, red wheels with working coupling rods, a big smoke stack and a driver’s cab.

Tender contains a LEGO Powered Up 88009 Hub and a LEGO Powered Up 88011 Train Motor.

Train and sound effects can be controlled via a smart device. Connect via Bluetooth from the LEGO Powered Up app.

Requires batteries (not included). Please refer to the product packaging for type and quantity.

Passenger car has seating for the LEGO ǀ Disney minifigures.

Remove the panel on the parlor car to access a rich interior with table, armchairs, teapot and cup.

Station exterior features a detailed facade with balcony, clock and 2 flagged towers.

Station interior features a ticket counter, café corner and an array of brick-built furnishings and details, including draped windows, wall clock, ceiling chandelier and a tower room with a little LEGO ǀ Disney surprise.

Easily connect the cars with the included LEGO magnetic couplings.

On a related note, Mickey and Minnie Mouse debuted in the short film Steamboat Willie at New York’s Colony Theater on November 18th, 1928. the LEGO Ideas 21317 Steamboat Willie set was designed to celebrate that milestone. You can order one right here for $89.99 with free fast shipping while they last.

The Steamboat Willie set was first submitted to LEGO Ideas by Máté Szabó in 2016, and quickly earned the 10,000 votes needed for official consideration. The production version includes 751 pieces, Mickey and Minnie minifigures (plus Mickey’s parrot), hidden wheels, moving steam pipes, rotating paddle wheels, an adjustable crane, and more in a stunning black and white color scheme. The official description is available below.

“Disney Mickey Mouse fans will love this LEGO Ideas 21317 Steamboat Willie building toy marking the 90th anniversary of the most famous cartoon character ever. Mickey Mouse made his screen debut in a 1928 black-and-white animated short film called ‘Steamboat Willie’, which was also the first Disney film to have synchronized sound. This LEGO brick version of the S.S. Willie features steam pipes that move up and down and paddle wheels that rotate when the boat is pushed along. The boat’s bridge has room for a minifigure and play-inspiring nautical details such as the ship’s wheel, life buoy and buildable bell. On deck there is a working crane to lift the ‘potato bin’ cargo aboard and this unique toy building set comes with new-for-April-2019 Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse minifigures, each with special silver-colored decoration, plus a parrot figure. An ideal LEGO set for kids and adults to recreate scenes from the original Mickey Mouse cartoon or simply build and display this striking monochrome model.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.