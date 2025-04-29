LEGO Icons Sherlock Holmes Set Squeezes Baker Street In-Between Your Books

The latest addition to the LEGO Icons lineup is the Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook (10351), and it looks like an absolute delight for bibliophiles and brickofiles alike. The set allows adult builders to create a diorama of Baker Street in 1,359-piece, including Sherlock Holmes’ 221B apartment. You can choose to display it open, or close it up into book nook mode to place on your bookshelf in-between your favorite mystery novels.

As a book nook, you can peek into Sherlock Holmes’ world where his minifigure is hard at work searching for clues alongside Dr. Watson. The set also includes minfigures of Irene Adler, Professor Moriarty, and “Baker Street newcomer” Paige. Details include “a bookshop with a revolving display window, a shadowy terraced residence with a sliding front door, mysteries and clues, and a detailed recreation of Sherlock Holmes’ 221B apartment complete with a cosy fireplace, clue board and his beloved violin.”

The LEGO Icons Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook (10351) is now available to pre-order here at the LEGO Shop priced at $129.99 with a release date set for June 1st. While you wait, you can check out the upcoming LEGO releases for May 2025 right here. Highlights of the lineup include 9 new sets and tons of promotions for Star Wars Day along with the Super Mario Standard Kart set.

