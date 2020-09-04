Disney's The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits Board Game is Ready for Halloween

Disney fans who are interested in playing some spooky board games for Halloween have two fantastic new options. The first is The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirts, which was made in partnership with Funko Games. Get ready to bring the iconic Disney Parks attraction home for a fun family adventure.

The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits is a board game for 2-6 players that involves exploring the "classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits". Players move around the mansion by rotating the Endless Hallway around Madame Leota's Séance Room, collecting Ghost cards and avoiding Haunt Cards and Hitchhiking Ghosts along the way.

Pre-orders for The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits board game are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date slated for September 30th. You won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Now, let's talk about that second Disney board game...

In Ravensburger's board game take on the cult classic 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson sisters have begun to work on their wicked potion, and it will be up to you (and up to five of your family members / friends) to stop them. At the time of writing it is available here on Amazon for $19.97.

As noted, players must work together to stop the Sanderson witches from completing a wicked potion that endangers Salem's children. According to the description, you can "play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way".

The game includes 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.