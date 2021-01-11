Disney Drops Exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas and Lilo & Stitch Backpacks

Disney and the popular bag and accessory maker Loungefly have teamed up to create two new stylish mini-backpacks, and these versions have the added benefit of being Entertainment Earth exclusives. The first is based on the beloved 1993 Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas and the second on the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch.

The Nightmare Before Christmas mini-backpack celebrates the love between Jack Skellington and Sally on a maroon background with black accents. The backpack is made of faux leather and features adjustable straps, matching themed lining, silver hardware, and a front zippered pocket. It measures 9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches deep. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99.

The Lilos & Stitch mini-backpack features images of Stitch in cute poses (one of which includes hearts) on a dark blue background with light blue accents. Once again, it's made of faux leather with a matching-themed lining, and a front zippered pocket. This time the hardware is finished in rose gold and measurements run 9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches x 4 1/2-inches deep. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99.

As noted, these new Disney Loungefly bags are exclusive to Entertainment Earth so when they sell out they're gone for good. Reserve them while you can.

