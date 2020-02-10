Dragon Ball Z S.H. Figuarts Great Ape Vegeta Figure is Massive

Bandai Tamashii Nations has launched their Dragon Ball Z Great Ape Vegeta figure, and it is absolutely enormous at 12.7-inches tall. We’re pretty sure that it is the biggest (and most expensive) S.H. Figure that they’ve ever made. As you can see in the image above, it absolutely towers over the other DBZ figures in their lineup.

Features of the Great Aple Vegeta figure include interchangeable hands (like hands crushing Goku ), swappable faceplates, regular and cut tail, a moveable jaw, die-cast pieces in the chest, a mini Yajirobe figure, and more. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $179.99 with free shipping slated for August. Additional Tamashii Nations Dragon Ball releases are also available on EE. You can take a closer look at the Great Ape Vegeta figure in the Bandai video below.

Note that Entertainment Earth also has their 6-inch Great Ape Goku Funko Pop figure exclusive in stock for $21.99. The Great Ape Vegeta Pop is a little more difficult to come by these days. It was a New York Comic Con 2018 exclusive that you can still get on eBay in the $50 range.

Speaking of Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops, you can reserve a Goku Eating Noodles Funko Pop here on Amazon with shipping slated for February 29th. It’s an exclusive, so grab one before they sell out. That will probably happen sooner rather than later since it is one of the best-selling toys on Amazon right now. Note that Goku is sporting a halo in this Pop, which means he’s dead but has been allowed to keep his body.

